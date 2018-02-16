Best Taking Nothing for Granted in Risen Star

Before making his foray into horse racing with the purchase of two yearlings in 2016 and four 2-year-olds purchased for high-dollar figures last spring, Larry Best dutifully studied the Thoroughbred industry and was his own adviser in making his purchases at public auction.

But the former Boston Scientific executive, who heads his own OXO Capital investment firm, acknowledges that even with all the preparation, a racehorse must possess intangibles that can go undetected in a pre-sale inspection. The owner believes Instilled Regard, the morning-line favorite for the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes presented by Lamarque Ford (G2) Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, has those traits.

"You can't tell what's in the heart or in the head, and in that regard Instilled Regard has a big heart, and he has a great head as far as being smart, calm, and cool," Best said.

The Risen Star represents the biggest race to date for any of the five runners from the first group to run for OXO Equine. Instilled Regard, an Arch colt purchased for $1.05 million at the 2017 Ocala Breeders' Sales March sale of 2-year-olds in training, will seek to duplicate his 3 3/4-length victory in the Lecomte Stakes (G3) at Fair Grounds.

In mapping out a schedule that could best put their 3-year-old colt on the road to the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), Best and Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer decided on the Louisiana circuit—and they hope the horse continues to affirm that decision Saturday.

"I'm learning how everyone approaches this 2-year-old to 3-year-old (transition), and we approached it a little differently than others, with Jerry training him layer by layer, consistently over four to five months," Best said. "We haven't taken a layoff, and you always scratch your head about whether you should have taken a layoff like the others.

"The horse is fit. Jerry seems satisfied, and I'm satisfied. As Jerry has said many times, you don't take the horse, the horse takes you, so it's really up to the horse to tell us how good he is."

After finishing second and third, respectively, in his first two career starts, Instilled Regard broke his maiden at Santa Anita Park before making a class leap in the Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity (G1).

Bumped from both sides by Bob Baffert-trained Solomini and McKinzie, Instilled Regard finished third and was elevated to second in the 1 1/16-mile test to close out his juvenile season.

The Jan. 13 Lecomte was the colt's first start of 2018.

"The competition is always stiff, and you can't take anything for granted," Best said of the Risen Star. "It's an exciting time, but knowing all the variables, you just have to keep your fingers crossed. There is always a bit a of paranoia about whether you've thought out everything well: is the horse in good shape? Is this the right race? There is a lot to think about, and getting into a big race is why you're in the business."

Bred in Kentucky by KatieRich Farms out of the winning Forestry mare Enhancing, Instilled Regard went unsold on a final bid of $110,000 at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale before being sent through the 2017 OBS sale by Tom McCrocklin.