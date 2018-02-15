Gold Town Has Sterling Run in UAE Two Thousand Guineas

Godolphin unleashed another budding star in the UAE Two Thousand Guineas Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (G3) Feb. 15 at Meydan, as Gold Town kicked away from the field in the stretch to win by 10 1/2 lengths.

Jockey William Buick tucked away his stick early and patted the Street Cry gelding on the neck through the final 100 meters, as the competition melted away. Gold Town, trained by Charlie Appleby, finished the 1,600 meters (about one mile) in 1:37.77 over a fast track on a warm night at Meydan.

Gotti, a More Than Ready colt, defeated the others. Last Voyage, another trained by Appleby for Godolphin, took third.

Buick said the only question in his mind before the race was getting a clean break from post 4 with a short run into the main track.

"It's always a concern if you were to miss the break," Buick said. "But he's very professional and it was never a problem. He gave me a great feel."

After the clean start Gold Town was on the engine, saved ground throughout the race ,and was clearly the best entering the turn.

Gold Town is undefeated in two starts at the Dubai World Cup Carnival, backing up his victory in the UAE Two Thousand Guineas Trial Sponsored by Emirates Global Aluminum Jan. 25. He won that going 1,400 meters (about seven furlongs) in 1:25.08, and Buick said he sees no problem as Godolphin's management looks forward to the UAE Derby (G2) on World Cup night March 31.

"For sure," he said of Gold Town's ability to stretch out. "A furlong and a half more—he'd be high on the radar for most people."

Gold Town raced on turf and all-weather tracks as a 2-year-old in England and Ireland before he blossomed after switching to the Meydan dirt this season. He now chases the reputation of his sire, who won the UAE Two Thousand Guineas at the old Nad Al Sheba course in 2001 and, the following year, captured the Dubai World Cup (G1).

Gold Town, bred by Godolphin, was produced by the Invincible Spirit (IRE) mare Pimpernel.