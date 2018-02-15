Foal Patrol: Centre Court Delivers Medaglia d'Oro Filly

Centre Court, a multiple graded stakes-winning mare owned by G. Watts Humphrey III residing at Humphrey’s Shawnee Farm, delivered the third foal of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame’s Foal Patrol project shortly before 3 a.m. Feb. 15.

The foal, a bay filly by Medaglia d’Oro, was an early arrival, as the farm had a projected foaling date of Feb. 19. Both Centre Court and the foal are in perfect health. This is Centre Court’s third foal. Video of the foaling and several other clips, in addition to the live feed of Centre Court and her filly, can be viewed at www.foalpatrol.com.

“We’re so excited to get to know Centre Court’s foal and watch her develop into a racehorse. We want to thank Mr. Humphrey and the staff at Shawnee Farm, especially farm manager Pete Cline, for sharing this experience with the fans of Foal Patrol,” said Cathy Marino, director of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

The next Foal Patrol mare scheduled to deliver her foal is Eclipse Award winner La Verdad. In foal to Tapit, La Verdad is projected to deliver her foal at Edition Farm in Hyde Park, N.Y., around March 15. Foal Patrol mares Sabbatical (Claiborne Farm) and Stopchargingmaria (Three Chimneys) have already delivered their foals. Their progress can also be followed at www.foalpatrol.com.

Fans of Foal Patrol can sign up for foaling alerts and contests on the website, including a grand prize of box seats for six at the 2018 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, courtesy of Marylou Whitney and John Hendrickson, the Museum president.

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame launched Foal Patrol on Dec. 19 at www.foalpatrol.com. The project is a one-of-a-kind collection of live web cameras where people can view real-time streams of several in-foal mares during their pregnancy through the actual foaling. The live camera feeds are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST daily with extended hours as the expected foaling dates approach. The website is optimized for viewing across all media platforms, including tablets and smart phones.

