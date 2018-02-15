Thoroughbred Center Barn Quarantined After EHV-1 Case

The Kentucky Office of the State Veterinarian has confirmed a diagnosis of equine herpesvirus type 1 has affected horses housed in Barn 3 at The Thoroughbred Center in Lexington.

The state vet issued the following update Feb. 14:

"The index case was reported on Tuesday evening, Feb. 13, after a horse that had presented with fever of unknown origin was sampled and results of PCR testing identified the horse to be positive for EHV-1 'wild type' on both nasal wash and whole blood. The barn was immediately secured, with no horses being allowed to move into or out of the barn. In addition to securing the barn with 24-hour guard assignment, a sanitizing area outside the barn's entrance has been established, and all individuals entering and leaving the barn must properly clean and disinfect and dispose of personal protective clothing that is provided on entry into the barn.

The affected barn's population is currently comprised of 18 horses, including the index case. Two horses that moved out of the barn prior to the discovery are currently in isolation on a private farm. We have this evening emptied and secured a barn at The Thoroughbred Center and will be dedicating this barn to serve as the quarantine barn used to isolate the positive horses.

Samples collected from the exposed horses earlier Feb. 14 have been partially reported, and identified six additional positive cases. Five horses were positive on nasal swab only and one was positive on both blood and nasal swab. In addition to the horses exposed in the barn, the outriders have been sampled and they too were reported negative."

The state vet also updated the EHV-1 situation at Turfway Park and noted that its quarantine may soon be lifted. That update follows:

"There have been no fevers nor any other evidence of illness reported in the quarantine barn at Turfway Park, and going through the barn last night, I did observe the population as being bright, alert, eating, and with no evidence of illness. I plan to be back on the backside and in the barn tomorrow evening as well.

Our plan is to collect samples (nasal swabs and whole blood) from each of the horses in the quarantine barn next week that could potentially qualify the quarantine and other restrictions to be released."