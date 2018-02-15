Finger Lakes Horsemen Target Insurance Expenses

Thoroughbred horsemen at New York's Finger Lakes Casino & Racetrack have agreed to dip into revenues that the purse account receives from the track's casino to help subsidize rising insurance costs the industry pays for jockeys and exercise riders.

The head of the horsemen's group believes the effort will retain and lure owners at the upstate track that has been struggling for several years.

"We decided this year we're going to give it a shot and we'll see if it brings in more horses," said David Brown, president of the Finger Lakes Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association.

The move will save owners potentially thousands of dollars a year apiece, and is intended to reverse situations of Thoroughbred owners shutting down operations or moving to places like Pennsylvania and Ohio because of the high costs and relatively low return on races at Finger Lakes.

At issue are increasing workers' compensation costs that owners and trainers pay in New York for jockeys and exercise riders.

At Finger Lakes, the only Thoroughbred track in the state not operated by the New York Racing Association, horse owners are required to pay $2,500 to help cover premiums of the jockey insurance program. The fee applies no matter how many horses an owner has racing at the track. In addition, there is a $1.50 per day, per stall charge imposed, as well as 2% purse winnings collected to fund the insurance costs.

By law, a share of revenues from the track's video lottery terminal casino goes into purses. A couple years ago, Brown said, the horsemen's group began tapping into those VLT proceeds to help reduce the insurance program's costs for trainers. Last week, the horsemen's group voted to expand that relief to Thoroughbred owners who race horses at Finger Lakes.

Finger Lakes horsemen contribute about $1.2 million, or about 14% of the total statewide, to cover the costs of the jockey insurance program's costs; the rest is covered by owners and trainers racing at NYRA tracks, Brown said.

For 2018, about $800,000 from expected VLT proceeds—otherwise used to fund purse payments—will instead be diverted to eliminate most of the jockey insurance costs for owners at the facility. That will cover the $2,500 annual fee, along with the daily per stall assessment. Left in place is the 2% surcharge on purse winnings to cover part of the insurance premiums.

The new effort was approved, Brown said, by the horsemen's organization at the track, the New York Jockey Injury Compensation Fund, and track owner Delaware North.

Brown said the purse structure is not changed in a major way and that the new insurance funding method will attract smaller Thoroughbred horse owners who have stayed away from Finger Lakes because of the high insurance costs. He said the $800,000 being redirected from the VLT proceeds comes from an overall purse account that totals $16 million-$18 million.

"One of the main reasons some owners left or didn't come here was the high cost of the jockey insurance premiums," Brown said. "We've eliminated that obstacle so we're hoping that a lot of people that left here because of that will come back."