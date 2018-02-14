Oaklawn to Increase Overnight Purses

Effective Feb. 17, Oaklawn Park is increasing all allowance and maiden special weight races by $3,000. Allowance races will range from $79,000 to as high as $83,000. Maiden special weight races will increase to $78,000 from $75,000.

In addition, all claiming races and maiden claiming races with a claiming price of at least $30,000 will receive a $2,000 per race boost.

These increases mark the 18th consecutive year that Oaklawn has increased purses.

"Our goal is to offer the best purses in the country along with the most competitive racing," said general manager Wayne Smith. "These increases are another step in that direction and our fans are responding. We are attracting some of the largest crowds in racing. And, our fans are getting to see some of the best owners, trainers, and jockeys from all over the country competing for record purses. We couldn't be more excited heading into the final two months of our season."

Oaklawn's Presidents' Day card, Feb. 19, will feature the $500,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) for 3-year-olds on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and the $500,000 Razorback Handicap (G3), which last year launched the Horse of the Year campaign of Gun Runner . The 2018 meet runs through April 14.

