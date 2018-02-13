Jockey Club Sanctions Three Trainers

The Jockey Club announced Feb. 13 that one trainer has been denied all privileges of The American Stud Book for 10 years, one for five years, and one for two years. All actions became effective Jan. 1, 2018.

The denials of privileges include the privilege of registering foals and the privileges of any registration process for any Thoroughbred. The denials of privileges are pursuant to Rule 19 of the Principal Rules and Requirements of The American Stud Book.

Jose S. Nunez was denied privileges for 10 years, starting Jan. 1, 2018, for being determined to have violated racing statutes, rules, or regulations relating to prohibited or restricted drugs, medications or substances in a Thoroughbred. The violations occurred at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races March 19 and March 26, 2016.

Ricardo Murillo was denied privileges for five years, starting Jan. 1, 2018, for being determined to have violated a racing statute, rule or regulation relating to prohibited or restricted drugs, medications or substances in a Thoroughbred. The violation occurred at Charles Town Sept. 28, 2016.

Mario Serey Jr. was denied privileges for two years, starting Jan. 1, 2018, for being determined to have violated racing statutes, rules or regulations relating to prohibited or restricted drugs, medications, or substances in a Thoroughbred. The violations occurred at Parx Racing on April 3, 2016; Dec. 5 and 6, 2016; and at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Nov. 23, Dec. 2 and 3, 2016.

A database containing the aforementioned rulings and other Thoroughbred trainer rulings as provided by state regulators can be found at thoroughbredrulings.com. The entire text of Rule 19 can be found at registry.jockeyclub.com/registry.cfm?Page=tjcRuleBook#nineteen.

