158 Entries for Fasig-Tipton Sale at Gulfstream Park

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 158 entries for The Gulfstream Sale of selected 2-year-olds Wednesday, March 28 in the walking ring at Gulfstream Park. The sale will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

The under tack show is scheduled for Monday, March 26, beginning at 9 a.m.

"This is an exciting catalog," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "There is strong sire power, quality individuals at a variety of price levels, as well as some exciting new faces in the consignor ranks coming to Gulfstream for the first time. Additionally, this year's sale is being held during Florida Derby (G1) week, which will bring extra buzz to the auction."

Featured on the front cover of this year's catalog are current undefeated grade 1 winner and Kentucky Oaks (G1) candidate Dream Tree and Mor Spirit, dominant winner of last year's Mohegan Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1). The back cover features Audible, eye-catching 5 1/2-length winner of the Holy Bull Stakes (G2) on Feb. 3 as well as current graded stakes winners Mopotism, Fourstar Crook, and Shakhimat.

"Since conducting our first sale at Gulfstream in 2015, the racetrack success of our graduates has been nothing short of remarkable," continued Browning. "In just a short time, Gulfstream grads have claimed many of the sport's biggest races, including the Kentucky Derby, Breeders' Cup Juvenile, Florida Derby, Met Mile, Del Mar Futurity, and both the Futurity and Starlet Stakes at Los Alamitos. Most recently, 2017 sale grad Audible romped in the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream—11 months after he breezed over the same dirt race track in our under tack show."

The catalog is now available online and will also be available via the Equineline sales catalogue app. Print catalogs will be available from Fasig-Tipton offices by Monday, Feb. 19.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.