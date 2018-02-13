Strong Results in Inglis Classic Yearling Sale Book 2

Inglis Bloodstock concluded its Classic yearling sale Feb. 13 near Sydney, Australia with strong results during the one-day Book 2 session that followed a record three-day Book 1.

With an average of $44,914 (US$35,186) for 157 sold, a clearance rate of 88%, and a gross of $7,051,500 ($5,524,230) Inglis said the Book 2 session exceeded all expectations, taking the total gross of the four days of selling to $55,518,000 ($43,493,500).

Queensland-based Eureka Stud was the Book 2 leading vendor by aggregate with $707,500 ($554,264) and average of $117,917 ($92,378) and a 100% clearance rate from six offerings.

Eureka Stud's Spirit of Boom filly out of Laurinel Argie, a daughter of Palace Music whose 11 wins included a group 2 stakes race, was the top-priced offering of Book 2, fetching $200,000 ($156,683) to the bid of Hopeful Unit Trust Qld. Eureka also sold Spirit of Boom colts from Snitzel Express and Stylized for $150,000 ($117,512).