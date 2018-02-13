Phumelela Gaming, Kiron Expand Race Wagering in Africa

Virtual racing outlet Kiron Interactive and South African track owner Phumelela Gaming and Leisure have agreed on a partnership to launch a fixed-odds betting channel—Including top-class live British, Irish, and South African horse racing, and virtual racing—in betting shops throughout Africa.

The new satellite channel, named Racing World, will offer fixed odds betting on British and Irish racing (Jumps and Flat), South African racing (Flat), and Kiron's virtual horse racing products.

The Racing World channel has recently launched, initially with Kings Sports Betting in Uganda, with plans to grow the channel's reach via new operators in east and west Africa over the coming months.

Betting on the channel will be supplied either through a white label service, using the Press Association feed and integrated with each operator's proprietary or third party betting platform; or via a dedicated race book solution supplied in collaboration with UK-based bet platform provider A Bet A.

Richard Brooke, Chairman of GBI Racing, which is responsible for the distribution of Great British and Irish racing into overseas betting outlets, said the new channel provides a great opportunity.

"Great British and Irish racing is widely regarded as the best in the world and its unique history, levels of integrity and range of product make it a compelling offering for the wagering audience," Brooke said. "We are delighted to be working with Kiron Interactive and Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Limited in ensuring Racing World is a success across Africa."

John Stuart, International Sales Director for Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, said the agreement is a step forward.

"This agreement is a real step forward for betting on racing in Africa. Enhancing the racing package that we are able to offer our African clients with Kiron Interactive and British and Irish racing is a priority for us."

Steven Spartinos, CEO of Kiron Interactive, added, "We are always assessing new opportunities to expand our global reach, and this partnership represents a major milestone for us."