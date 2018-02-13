Track Superintendents to Meet in March at Oaklawn Park

The agenda is set (see below), and the excitement is building for the Track Superintendents Field Day March 25-27 at Oaklawn Park.

Event founder Roy Smith said the event is open to all track superintendents and staff.

“We welcome and urge tracks to invest in sending your team,” Smith said. “The information shared and the industry networking are valuable resources relied upon long after the event concludes”

Featured speakers include: On Track Consulting with Javier Barajas, Dr. Kathy Anderson, DVM, Eric Jackson of Oaklawn Park, Dr. Scott McClure, DVM, Dr. Andy Roberts, DVM, Scott Dutile with Dale Carnegie, and a jockey panel (Gary Stevens, Alex Birzer, Channing Hill).

Attending Superintendents will be eligible to win prizes like the use of an Exmark Zero-Turn Mower and a John Deere Gator. Sponsors pay for the event; attendees only need to cover lodging and travel expense.

The superintendents are an independent group which meets annually to discuss best practices related to maintenance, safety, and operational issues for racing and training facilities worldwide.

“We look forward to welcoming all participants to Oaklawn for some Southern hospitality. We are honored to host the event and know it is a worthy investment attending, said plant superintendent John Hopkins.

All are encouraged to attend, whether it is a Thoroughbred track, Standardbred track or training facility.

The 2018 sponsors include host track Oaklawn Park, and the 2018 Title Sponsor is Equine Equipment.

Other event sponsors include: Toro, Exmark, Massey Ferguson, Farm Paint, Rhino AG, Horsemen’s Track and Supply, Double R Manufacturing, NTRA Advantage, Sherwin Williams, John Deere, Arbico Organics, Sun Coast Commercial, Clear Span, Stabilizer Solutions, Batts, Inc., On Track Consulting, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino and Keeneland.

Sunday, March 25

1:00 PM Day of Racing at Oaklawn Park

6:00 PM Welcome Reception sponsored by Double R Stalls & Horsemen's Track & Equipment

Monday, March 26

7:15AM Breakfast sponsored by Duralock Performance Fencing

8:00AM Welcome to Oaklawn Park - Moderator: Nancy Ury-Holthus

8:15AM Oaklawn History, Eric Jackson

9:00AM Dr Kathy Anderson, DVM

10:00AM John Deere, Auston Till

10:30AM Break sponsored by Rhino Ag

10:45AM Dr Scott McClure, DVM

11:45AM Group Photo

12:15PM Lunch sponsored by On Track Consulting, Javier Barajas

1:15 PM New Turf Courses, Glen Kozak & Irwin Driedger

2:15-4:15PM Vendor Workshops & Equipment Demonstrations

4:15 PM Load Trolleys

4:30 PM Transportation to Dinner Cruise

5-8 PM Dinner Cruise sponsored by Toro & eXmark; grand prize winner announced

Tuesday, March 27

7:15AM Breakfast sponsored by Equine Equipment

8:00AM Dr Andy Roberts, DVM

9:00AM Harness Track Panel, Gary Wolfe & Greg Cardenas

9:45AM Break sponsored by Indiana Grand & Keeneland Race Course

10:00AM Scott Dutile with Dale Carnegie sponsored by Massey Ferguson

11:00AM Racetrack Geometry, Dr Mick Peterson

12:00PM Lunch sponsored by John Deere

1:00PM Jockey Panel, Gary Stevens, Alex Birzer & Channing Hill

2:00PM Track Superintendent Trivia & Cash Prizes!

2:30PM Oaklawn On-Track, Kevin Seymour

3:00PM GRAND PRIZE WINNERS ANNOUNCED! John Deere Gator

3:05PM Superintendent Round Table (Track Supers only)

6:00PM Dinner sponsored by Oaklawn Park

