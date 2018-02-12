NZ National Yearling Sale Reaches New Heights

New Zealand Bloodstock's Karaka Sale ring hosted a brand new format at the 92nd National Yearling Sales series Jan. 28-Feb. 4 with key figures over the six days of trading reaching phenomenal heights.

In a decade-high, the aggregate totaled NZ$97,157,750 (US$70,546,242) versus last year's turnover of NZ$82,015,500 ($59,551,454).

The average increased significantly to NZ$106,183 ($77,000) from last year's NZ$86,973 and the median surpassed last year's NZ$55,000 ($40,000) when it reached a record-breaking NZ$75,000. The clearance rate was 81%, up 4% from 2017.

Two million-dollar lots sold this year with a Savabeel (AUS) colt topping the sale when he brought NZ$1.025 million ($753,375) from D.C. Ellis.

There were 19 yearlings that sold for NZ$500,000 ($363,000) or more, up from nine in 2017, with fillies in hot demand accounting for 12 of the top prices. They sold at a strong average of NZ$110,896 compared to the colts who settled at an average of NZ$103,318.

Domestic spend strengthened with local buyers outlaying NZ$7.6 million more than they did at the sale last year, while spend from key international racing jurisdictions saw the Australian buying bench increase from last year by NZ$1.3 million and Hong Kong increased by NZ$5.5 million.

Buyers from China, Malaysia, U.S,, Thailand, and Macau all joined the buying bench at the sale after being inactive in 2017.