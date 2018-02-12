Courtney Reid New NSA Manager of Racing Operations

The National Steeplechase Association announced Feb. 12 the promotion of Courtney C. Reid to be its manager of racing operations effective immediately.

A native of Williamsburg, Va., Reid earned an undergraduate degree from James Madison University and a master's degree from Liberty University. She previously worked for the Virginia Racing Commission under longtime racing official Bernard J. Hettel and as been with the NSA since November of 2015.

"In a short period, Courtney has become a very important asset to the NSA and steeplechasing," said NSA president Guy J. Torsilieri. "She is extraordinarily competent, she is a very quick study, and she has brought much-needed technological skills into our racing operation."

During her time at the NSA, she has graduated from the Racing Officials Accreditation Program's stewards school and become an accredited steward. She also has worked in the racing offices of the New York Racing Association and the Breeders' Cup.

"I am very grateful for the many opportunities the NSA has provided me in the short time I have been with the association, and I look forward to the future," Reid said. "Thoroughbred racing is my passion, and while steeplechasing represents a small segment of the industry, it is steeped in tradition and plays an important role in Thoroughbred history, especially at Saratoga, which is my favorite racetrack."

Reid will continue reporting Bill Gallo Jr., the NSA's director of racing.

"Courtney Reid has had a distinct and definitive effect on our racing operations at the NSA," Gallo said. "In a very short time, she has grasped the scope of the racing program and has streamlined many of our racing functions. Her understanding of technology and its benefits when applied to the traditions of racing allows us to move forward with swift precision to better serve our horsemen and the race meets."

As a steward, Reid will provide assistance to officials at race meets.

"Courtney's initiative to become a steward is very important to our organization," said NSA treasurer Dwight Hall, who is chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase and the NSA's Stewards Advisory Committee. "She has added another skill that will assist her in her new position as manager of racing operations."