Flameaway and Jose Lezcano after their Sam F. Davis Stakes win

Joe DiOrio

Flameaway Enters Top 10 in NTRA 3-Year-Old Poll

Champion Good Magic continues to hold down top spot in the poll.

Week three of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll shows slight movement and a new face in the top 10 after the Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs Feb. 10. 

Entering the poll for the first time is newcomer Flameaway (76) after his Sam F. Davis win. Flameaway earned 10 Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points with the win. However the Scat Daddy colt currently is not nominated to the Triple Crown, an oversight trainer Mark Casse and owner John Oxley realized after having missed the first deadline. They plan to nominate Flameaway before March 19.

Champion 2-year-old male Good Magic remains in first place with 398 votes, including 28 first-place votes. 

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll
Rank    Horse    Votes (first-place votes)
1.    Good Magic    398 (28)
2.    Bolt d'Oro    344 (11)
3.    McKinzie    309 (1)
4.    Audible    228
5.    Instilled Regard    201 (1)
6.    Solomini    194
7.    Avery Island    147
8.    Flameaway    76
9.    Catholic Boy    75 (1)
10.    Mask    67

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, 4-and-Older
Rank    Horse    Votes (first-place votes)
1.    West Coast    393 (20)
2.    World Approval    328
3.    Gun Runner     243 (20)
4.    Roy H    225 (1)
5.    Unique Bella    217
6.    Forever Unbridled    214
7.    Gunnevera    137
8.    Abel Tasman    131
9.    Sharp Azteca    100
10.    Beach Patrol    75