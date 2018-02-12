Flameaway Enters Top 10 in NTRA 3-Year-Old Poll

Week three of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll shows slight movement and a new face in the top 10 after the Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs Feb. 10.

Entering the poll for the first time is newcomer Flameaway (76) after his Sam F. Davis win. Flameaway earned 10 Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points with the win. However the Scat Daddy colt currently is not nominated to the Triple Crown, an oversight trainer Mark Casse and owner John Oxley realized after having missed the first deadline. They plan to nominate Flameaway before March 19.

Champion 2-year-old male Good Magic remains in first place with 398 votes, including 28 first-place votes.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll

Rank Horse Votes (first-place votes)

1. Good Magic 398 (28)

2. Bolt d'Oro 344 (11)

3. McKinzie 309 (1)

4. Audible 228

5. Instilled Regard 201 (1)

6. Solomini 194

7. Avery Island 147

8. Flameaway 76

9. Catholic Boy 75 (1)

10. Mask 67

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, 4-and-Older

Rank Horse Votes (first-place votes)

1. West Coast 393 (20)

2. World Approval 328

3. Gun Runner 243 (20)

4. Roy H 225 (1)

5. Unique Bella 217

6. Forever Unbridled 214

7. Gunnevera 137

8. Abel Tasman 131

9. Sharp Azteca 100

10. Beach Patrol 75