Eastern Joy the Bluest of Blue Hens

Eastern Joy has become a potent member of Sheikh Mohammed's European broodmare band. With her daughter Winter Lightning taking the Feb. 8 UAE One Thousand Guineas sponsored by Friday, the 12-year-old mare by Dubai Destination now boasts five black-type stakes winners from as many foals to race.

A Darley homebred, Eastern Joy won only one of four starts but her family has been a steady source of black-type performers. Her group 2-winning dam Red Slippers (Nureyev), is a full sister to multiple group winner and classic-placed Romanov and has produced Prix de Diane Hermes (French Oaks, G1) winner West Wind (Machiavellian) and stakes winner Redbridge (Alleged). Red Slippers is a half sister to Budweiser Irish Derby (G1) and Energizer Epsom Oaks (G1) winner Balanchine, by Storm Bird.

Eastern Joy's first foal is group 1-placed, group 2 winner Ihtimal, by Shamardal. She won the UAE One Thousand Guineas and placed in the QIPCO One Thousand Guineas (G1) at Newmarket. At 2, she took the Barrett Steel May Hill Stakes (G2) at Doncaster.

Ihtimal was followed in birth order by stakes winner Always Smile (Cape Cross), group 3 winner First Victory (Teofilo), and multiple group 1 winner Thunder Snow (Helmet), who added to his grade/group tally with the Feb. 8 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 Sponsored by Gulf News (G2).

Eastern Joy's progeny have won 12 stakes and earned $3,367,947 combined to date. The mare produced a colt by Dubawi in 2017.

