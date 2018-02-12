Positive Numbers for Inglis Classic Yearling Sale

In its first sale at the new Riverside Stables complex near Sydney, Australia, Inglis Bloodstock reported increases in all key year-to-year indicators for Book 1 of its Classic yearling sale that ended Feb. 12.

The sale's average finished at AU$94,486 (US$115,730), a 34% increase from last year while the median of AU$75,000 ($58,561) was up 36%, and gross rose 34% to AU$48,188,000 ($37,625,800) as Book 1 closed with a clearance rate of 92%.

The top price was a colt by first-crop sire Brazen Beau produced from group 3 winner Written Dash purchased by Orbis Bloodstock for a Classic sale record price of AU$480,000 ($374,790). The colt was consigned by Tyreel Stud.

Highlights of the three-day Book 1 sale included:

A total of 53 vendors enjoyed a 100% clearance rate through Book 1, led by Sledmere Stud (21 from 21 sold).

Leading vendor by aggregate was Newgate Farm at AU$2,897,500 ($2,262,400) while by average (for three or more sold) was Carramar Park at AU$199,375 ($155,674).

Leading buyer was Darby Racing with 15 purchases for AU$1,367,000 ($1,067,370) while the spread of the buying bench covered the majority of Australian states to the United States, Singapore, New Zealand, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Leading stallion by aggregate was Newgate Farm's Deep Field (AUS) , with 29 of his progeny selling for AU$3,474,500 ($2,712,930) while Yarraman Park's I Am Invincible (AUS) topped the averages (for three or more sold) at AU$260,455 ($203,366).

, with 29 of his progeny selling for AU$3,474,500 ($2,712,930) while Yarraman Park's topped the averages (for three or more sold) at AU$260,455 ($203,366). A total of 187 lots sold for AU$100,000 ($78,081) or more, compared with 107 last year and 10 in 2013.

"As far as I'm aware there has never been a select yearling sale anywhere in the world that has enjoyed a clearance rate as high as 92% before, so to our loyal vendors and all of our buyers, I thank you,'' Inglis managing director Mark Webster said. "The statistics are a testament to the quality of horse that has been presented over the past three days."

"We're very pleased, it's been a great sale and Inglis has put so much into the complex and they deserved to be rewarded with the quality of the buying bench that's turned up and the quality of the horses that the vendors have bought to the sale,'' Newgate's Henry Field said.

Book 2 of the 2018 Classic yearling sale begins Tuesday, Feb. 13, with 200 lots on offer.