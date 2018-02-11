Dance Caller Now Two-For-Two in 2018 at Age 12

Horses rarely race at the advanced age of 12, let alone win, but Feb. 10 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, and for the second consecutive time this year, seasoned veteran Dance Caller did just that.

"Pretty impressive, ain't it?" trainer Joseph Foster said.

Impressive indeed.

Owned by 3A Bucking Bulls, Dance Caller made his first start nearly a decade ago on June 22, 2008, finishing fourth in a maiden special weight sprint at Arlington International Racecourse while under the care of the late Bob Holthus.

There are currently 16 North American Thoroughbreds at least 12-years old (four are 13) that have made starts this year, but so far in 2018, Dance Caller is the only one to visit the winner's circle.

The six-furlong, $5,000 claiming race brings Dance Caller's record to 17-17-15 from 79 lifetime starts. His claim to fame is a 2009 victory in the Northern Spur Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

"It takes an awesome horse to win two at 12, especially at the Fair Grounds," Foster said. "You might see that at some of the cheaper tracks, but not at a place like the Fair Grounds. What a neat horse, he's an old-class horse and he's made a lot of money in his day and run in some nice races. He's still got some spunk to him, he's still liking his job that's for sure."

Dancer Caller was guided to victory by Hall of Fame rider Calvin Borel.