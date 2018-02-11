Mobile Bay Takes Louisiana Premier Night Championship

Delta Downs hosted a rainy 15th edition of Louisiana Premier Night for Louisiana breds Feb. 10, and the 10 stakes worth total purse money of more than $1 million featured the $170,000 Louisiana Premier Night Championship, won for the second consecutive year by Tigertail Ranch's Mobile Bay.

Under jockey Diego Saenz, the Victor Arceneaux trainee tracked the early pace set by Temprano, who carved out fractions of :24.65 for the opening quarter-mile and :48.77 for the half-mile. As the field of six entered the second turn of the 1 1/16-mile test for older horses, Mobile Bay took command after traveling three-quarters of a mile in 1:14.08, opening up a lead of nearly two lengths. But the race wasn't over.

In the homestretch, Mobile Bay drifted out while Underpressure began to cut into the leader's advantage, hugging the rail under jockey Gerard Melancon. At the finish only a nose separated the rivals, with Mobile Bay taking home the winner's trophy. Social Misfit finished third, another 5 1/2 lengths behind the top pair. The final time for the Louisiana Premier Night Championship was 1:46.49, contested over a sloppy, sealed track.

Mobile Bay has now won 12 of 27 lifetime starts. He earned $102,000 for his connections with his win Saturday and now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $1,198,440. The 6-year-old son of Lone Star Special went over the $1 million mark in career earnings with his win in last year's edition.

Bred by his owner, Mobile Bay is out of the Out of Place mare Tranquility Bay, who has four other winners from her six other foals to race, including stakes-placed Galveston Harbor.

Mobile Bay was sent off as the favorite at odds of 3-5 and returned $3.40 to win, $2.20 to place, and $2.10 to show. Underpressure was worth $3 to place and $2.40 to show. Social Misfit paid $4.20 to show.

In the other stakes on the program, Pacific Pink took the $145,000 Louisiana Premier Night Distaff Stakes under jockey Colby Hernandez. A 6-year-old mare by Private Vow, Pacific Pink is trained by Edward Johnston and owned by Keith Plaisance. She finished two lengths in front of Hyper Piper.

This year's $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Sprint Stakes was taken by Ivery Sisters Racing's Monte Man, who was ridden to a neck victory by Gerard Melancon. The 5-year-old Custom for Carlos gelding is trained by Ron Faucheux.

Jockey Roberto Morales notched a riding triple, including two stakes scores. He booted home Gladyousawme to a three-quarter-length win in the $120,000 Louisiana Premier Night Prince Stakes for Klein Racing and trainer Brad Cox. He also made the winner's circle in the $120,000 Louisiana Premier Night Matron Stakes aboard the Larry Jones trainee Ours to Run, who is owned by Colonel Thoroughbreds.

The $120,000 Louisiana Premier Night Starlet Stakes was annexed by Al and Bill Ulwelling's Remember Daisy, who was ridden to a 3 1/2-length victory by Mitchell Murrill. The 3-year-old Misremembered filly is conditioned by Gary Scherer.