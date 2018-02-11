Red Ruby Wins Martha Washington in Stakes Debut

Making her move around the final turn in her stakes debut, Red Ruby ran by Sassy Sienna in the stretch to take the $125,000 Martha Washington Stakes Feb. 10 at Oaklawn Park.

The Kellyn Gorder-trained daughter of Tiznow won by 2 1/2 lengths for owners Sandra Sexton and Brandi Nicholson.

Red Ruby, gr/ro, 3/f

Tiznow — Caroni, by Rubiano Owner: Sandra Sexton & Brandi Nicholson

Breeder: Hargus Sexton, Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY)

Trainer: Kellyn Gorder

Jockey: Robby Albarado

Pedigree Notes

Tiznow stands at WinStar Farm LLC for $50,000 (2018).

The Martha Washington is a Road to the Kentucky Oaks points race, awarding points on a 10-4-2-1 scale to the first four finishers toward a start in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1).

In Saturday's one-mile test for 3-year-old fillies, Red Ruby rated in fourth behind Secret Passion, who had the early lead and took the field of five through a quarter-mile in :23.77. Sassy Sienna took over as Secret Passion began to fade and Red Ruby started making her way forward between rivals as a half-mile went in :47.87.

As six furlongs went in 1:12.63, Red Ruby made a move around the far turn in the three path and cut into Sassy Sienna's lead at the top of the stretch. With some urging from jockey Robby Albarado, Red Ruby ran past that rival and drew clear to win in a final time of 1:39.67 over the sloppy, sealed track.

Cosmic Burst was 4 1/4 lengths back in third, favored Tyfosha was fourth. Secret Passion finished fifth to complete the order of finish.

The lightly raced winner entered the Martha Washington off a 3 1/2-length maiden score in a 1 1/16-mile event at Churchill Downs in November. The filly finished second in her only other start, a one-mile maiden special weight at Churchill in October. With two wins, she's earned $123,000.

Bred by Hargus Sexton, Sandra Sexton, and Silver Fern Farm, Red Ruby is out of the Rubiano mare Caroni and is a half sister to grade 3 winner and stallion Mo Tom (Uncle Mo ).