Instilled Regard Logs Final Work for Risen Star

OXO Equine's Instilled Regard got his final timed workout for the Feb. 17 Risen Star Stakes presented by Lamarque Ford (G2) when he covered six furlongs in 1:13 flat Feb. 10 at Santa Anita Park.

The Arch colt will head back to Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots next week following his first graded score last time out in the Jan. 13 Lecomte Stakes (G3) at the New Orleans racetrack.

"He had a good work today—his last for Louisiana," said trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.

It was Instilled Regard's third work at Santa Anita since his 3 3/4-length victory in the Lecomte, which was his first start outside of California. He broke his maiden at third asking in October at Santa Anita, then came in third (elevated to second via disqualification) in the Dec. 9 Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity (G1) to wrap up his 2-year-old campaign. He was a $1,050,000 purchase by OXO Equine out of the Ocala Breeders' Sales March sale of 2-year-olds in training in 2017.

Also on the Santa Anita work tab Saturday was the Los Alamitos Futurity winner McKinzie (five furlongs, 1:00 1/5) and Solomini (four furlongs, :48 2/5), who crossed the wire first in the Futurity but was disqualified to third for interference with Instilled Regard.

Another notable 3-year-old work Saturday came from Midnight Bisou. The last-out Santa Ynez Stakes (G2) winner and Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) hopeful ran six furlongs in 1:17 3/5.