Sha Tin Racegoers Involved in Fatal Bus Crash

Nineteen people were killed and more than 60 injured Feb. 10 when a Hong Kong bus packed with passengers heading home from a day at the races crashed, the South China Morning Post reported.

The accident was the city's deadliest bus incident in nearly 15 years. According to the South China Morning Post, fifteen men and three women were confirmed dead at the scene, while 61 injured passengers were rushed to 12 public hospitals across the city. Ten were fighting for their lives in hospital while 15 were in a serious condition.

The exact cause of the crash was not clear, but according to eyewitness accounts, the Route 872 bus was on its way from Sha Tin Racecourse to Tai Po Centre when it flipped onto its side while negotiating a turn on Tai Po Road, near Tsung Tsai Yuen. Passengers suggested the bus was speeding downhill at the time, and the driver appeared to be upset after he was told off for being late.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club issued a statement in response to the accident saying the organization "is most saddened to learn that a public bus transporting passengers following today's race meeting was involved in an accident with numerous casualties reported. The Club would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and sympathies to those injured. The Club is closely monitoring the situation and considering how it can help."

Click here to view full story from the South China Morning Post.

