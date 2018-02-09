Wagering Suspended on Montauk for KDFW

Wagering on Montauk, an 11 1/4-length debut winner at Belmont Park in October, has been suspended for the second of four pools of the 2018 Kentucky Derby Future Wager, which opens its three-day run Feb. 9 at noon (all times Eastern).

Montauk, a 3-year-old son of Medaglia d'Oro trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Robert LaPenta, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, and Bridlewood Farm, had recently recorded two published workouts at Palm Beach Downs, including a half-mile breeze in :51.27 Feb. 3.

Connections met Friday morning and a decision was made to address a minor throat issue. With the decision made, Montauk will not make the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

"The ownership group and Todd huddled up this morning and we decided that we are going to address a minor throat issue that will take him out of training for a few weeks," said co-owner Aron Wellman, president and founder of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. "We were already on a tight enough schedule as it was and this will make him miss just enough time to not be ready for the Derby. However, by doing what's best for the horse, we do hope to have a very serious animal on our hands for the second half of the year."

The defection of Montauk (#15) leaves the Pool 2 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager with 23 wagering interests that feature 22 individuals and the Mutuel Field (#24), or "All Others," that includes all other foals from the 2015 crop.

The lineup (with betting number and morning line odds): Audible (#1, 12-1), Avery Island(#2, 20-1), Bolt d'Oro (#3, 10-1), Catholic Boy (#4, 20-1), Combatant (#5, 50-1), Copper Bullet (#6, 50-1), Enticed (#7, 30-1), Firenze Fire (#8, 30-1), Free Drop Billy (#9, 20-1), Good Magic (#10, 10-1), Instilled Regard (#11, 30-1), Mask (#12, 12-1), McKinzie (#13, 8-1), Mendelssohn (#14, 30-1), Montauk (#15, SCRATCHED), Mourinho (#16, 12-1), Principe Guilherme (#17, 30-1), Retirement Fund (#18, 30-1), Solomini (#19, 20-1), Sporting Chance (#20, 50-1), Strike Power (#21, 20-1), Tiz Mischief (#22, 30-1), Untamed Domain (#23, 30-1) and "All Others" (#24, 7-2).

The official rules of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager do not permit scratches of betting interests or refunds of wagers placed during any of its four pools. Wagering will be suspended on a betting interest in any of the respective pools if Churchill Downs determines that the individual horse will not be able to participate in the Kentucky Derby because of injury, illness, or other circumstance.

Fans will have the opportunity to wager on contenders for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at odds that could be far more attractive than those available on the day of America's greatest race, starting at noon Friday through the close of the three-day pool at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. Betting will be available at Churchill Downs, racetracks and satellite wagering facilities throughout North America, and via TwinSpires.com and other online wagering platforms.

