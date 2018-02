The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that Ethan Fey, a former employee of Churchill Downs Inc.-owned United Tote, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for extortion after threatening to release the information of thousands of customers of his former employer.

The Courier-Journal reports that before he was fired, Fey copied personal information of customers then later sent an anomymous email threatending to release the information if not paid 50 bitcoins.

