Horse Country Plans Free Tours Weekend of March 3-4

Members of Horse Country will open their gates March 3 and 4 for a weekend of special free tours for the second annual "Meet the NEIGHbors."

The experiences at area equine attractions provide an opportunity for locals to visit a Horse Country member in their own back yard. Peek behind the scenes at an equine medical clinic, see famous stallions, or even meet foals and yearlings at the very beginning of their careers. These tours, which are limited capacity, are offered on a complimentary basis these dates only.

Various locations through Bourbon, Fayette, Jessamine, Oldham, and Woodford Counties will host locals at designated times. Advance registration is required to secure participation on the tour; tickets, while free for this event, are required. Up to four tickets per household are available. To reserve your free ticket(s), simply visit www.meettheneighborsky.com.

"Last year we welcomed 1,100 guests at these special visits to our member locations," said Anne Sabatino Hardy, executive director of Horse Country. "We heard from the community how much it means to be personally invited to visit the incredible equine attractions we have here, so we wanted to open our gates again this year and encourage everyone to really be a tourist in your own town. Come and see what so many others travel from around the globe to see."

Since the first tours given in 2015, Horse Country, Inc. has hosted over 50,000 guests including visitors from all 50 states and 18 countries outside the U.S. Members each offer tours of their locations, allowing guests to meet beloved horses and understand the intricacies of the industry in a new and personal way.

"For the safety of the guests and the animals, no one will be allowed on the properties without tickets, which must be obtained in advance by going to our website," said Hardy.

Participating locations include: Adena Springs, Airdrie Stud, Claiborne Farm, Coolmore America, Denali, Godolphin at Jonabell, home of the Darley Stallions, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Hermitage Farm, Hurstland, Keene Ridge, Keeneland, Kentucky Equine Humane Center, Lane's End, Maker's Mark Secretariat Center, Mill Ridge, Pin Oak, Rood & Riddle, Saxony, Spendthrift, Taylor Made, and WinStar. Others may be added at a later time.

