Owner Raymond H. Cottrell Sr. Dies at 84

Raymond H. Cottrell Sr., a prominent Thoroughbred owner in Kentucky, died Feb. 5 in Louisville from complications from influenza. He was 84.

Cottrell, a decorated Army officer who served three combat tours of duty overseas, raced grade 1 winner Prince Arch, who won the 2005 Gulfstream Park Breeders’ Cup Handicap (G1T) and the 2004 Saranac Handicap and Jefferson Cup Stakes (both G3T). The son of Arch, out of Princess Kris, by Kris, earned better than $600,000.

Other graded stakes winners included Birdbirdistheword, winner of the 2006 Boyd Gaming’s Delta Jackpot Stakes (G3); White Cat, who took the 2003 Transylvania Stakes (G3T); and Go Lib Go, winner of the 2000 Tropical Park Derby (G3T). He had two Kentucky Derby starters, grade 3 winner Fighting Fantasy in 1990 and grade 2-placed Wilder Than Ever a year later.

“He was one of the first clients who gave me an opportunity as a young trainer,” said Kenny McPeek, who trained for Cottrell for more than 25 years. “He was the leading owner in Kentucky three or four years in a row, and was like a father figure to me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the opportunities that Ray gave me.”

Cottrell also owned an auto dealership in Brandenburg, Ky.