NTRA to Regularly Update NHC Results

The NTRA National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) Presented by Racetrack Television Network, STATS Race LensTM and Treasure Island Las Vegas is one of horse racing's great events, with almost 600 players competing for almost $3 million in prize money, including the $800,000 grand prize that comes with an Eclipse Award for Champion Horseplayer.

Here's how you can best follow the action Friday through Sunday from Treasure Island. A full scoreboard will be updated regularly at https://www.ntra.com/nhc, where fans and players can also find each day's contest race menu and news updates.

