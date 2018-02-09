Mobile Bay to Defend Premier Night Championship Title

Super Derby (G2) winner and Louisiana favorite Mobile Bay will aim to defend his title in the $170,000 Louisiana-Bred Premier Night Championship Stakes on Louisiana Premier Night Feb. 10 at Delta Downs.

The 1 1/16-mile feature heads a 12-race program that includes 10 Louisiana-bred stakes.

Tigertail Ranch's 6-year-old homebred comes into the race off three straight wins, however those races were spread across a two-year period.

In December of 2016 the son of Lone Star Special won the Louisiana Champions Day Classic Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots by 4 3/4 lengths. In his next start he took the 2017 edition of the Premier Night Championship Stakes by a length.

However, Mobile Bay did not return to racing until Dec. 9, when he got a nose in front of Grande Basin at the wire to win back-to-back editions of the Louisiana Champions Day Classic.

Grande Basin and third-place Louisiana Champions Day Classic finisher Underpressure are the primary competition for Mobile Bay Saturday.

Other stakes action on the card includes: