Dream Dancing Looks to Rebound in Suwanee River Stakes

John Oxley's grade 1-winning homebred Dream Dancing, beaten as the favorite in her 4-year-old debut last month, will face fellow graded stakes winners Ultra Brat, Kitten's Roar, and Midnight Crossing as she seeks a return to her winning ways in the $150,000 Suwannee River Stakes (G3T) Feb. 10 at Gulfstream Park.

The 1 1/8-mile Suwannee River for older fillies and mares on the grass is one of the oldest stakes on the Gulfstream calendar, first run in 1947 and predated by only the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2, 1945) and the $100,000 Mr. Prospector (G3, 1946). In its 71st year, the Suwannee River shares top billing on a 12-race program with the 31st running of the $300,000 Gulfstream Park Turf (G1T) for 4-year-olds and up, also at nine furlongs.

Dream Dancing won both of her previous starts at Gulfstream last winter, including her first stakes victory in the Herecomesthebride (G3T), before she went on to capture the Del Mar Oaks (G1T) five months later.

The Tapit filly went unraced for three months following an off-the-board finish in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (G1T) heading into the Marshua's River (G3T) Jan. 13 at Gulfstream, where she stalked a slow pace before making a late bid on the outside to finish second, 1 3/4 lengths behind Ultra Brat.

"She had a good work the other day and she's had a good month since her previous start. I think she was a little pace compromised last time, and I think she'll run a much better race this time," said Norm Casse, consultant to trainer Mark Casse. "I think we had her ready. A lot of times we get disappointed if I didn't think we had her ready. We had her ready, it was more of a bad pace scenario for her and we'll learn from our mistake.

"It's going to be a tough race. They're always tough races but she's doing well and she always seems to run well when she's doing well, so we've got a lot of confidence going into the race."

Regular rider Julien Leparoux, who was out of town riding for Team Casse for Dream Dancing's previous start, returns to ride.

Ultra Brat has won each of her two career starts at Gulfstream dating back to the Tropical Park Oaks in December 2016. The 5-year-old daughter of Uncle Mo didn't race again until finishing fourth in the six-furlong Autumn Keys in November at Aqueduct Racetrack, and stretched out to 1 1/16 miles for her professional Marshua's River Stakes score.

Though the first three of her five wins came at sprint distances, Ultra Brat's most recent victories have been over a route of ground and both in stakes. The Suwannee River will be her longest test to date.

"I think she's run two big races when she's run at Gulfstream which kind of makes me reluctant to take her anywhere else. I do worry a little bit about the mile and an eighth," trainer Graham Motion said. "I'm not sure that's something she's looking to do but perhaps she has a better chance at getting a mile and an eighth at Gulfstream where it's kind of fast and firm.

"I don't really particularly see anything that makes me think she won't; I always thought of her as more of a sprinting-type earlier and she won sprinting," he added. "I'm just slightly suspect about it but you never know until you try it, right?"

Motion also entered Wertheimer and Frere's English-bred Tapit mare Westit, coming off a seventh-place finish in the 7 1/2-furlong South Beach Jan. 27 at Gulfstream. Nik Juarez, up for her win in the Marshua's River, has the return call on Ultra Brat from post 6, while Edgard Zayas is named on Westit from the inside.

Ken and Sarah Ramsey's Kitten's Roar will make her 6-year-old debut in the Suwannee River, her first race since running eighth in the one-mile Matriarch (G1T) Nov. 26 at Del Mar. She became a graded winner in her previous start, a 2 1/4-length triumph in the Goldikova Stakes (G2T), run at the same track and distance.

Kitten's Roar, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, finished in the money in six of nine starts and earned $563,655 in 2017, also finishing second in the E.P. Taylor (G1T) last fall at Woodbine and beaten 1 1/2 lengths when fourth in the Jenny Wiley (G1T) at Keeneland last spring.

"We just wanted to freshen her up a little bit. She had a hard campaign and we wanted to give her a little bit of time," trainer Mike Maker said.

Kitten's Roar has run at 11 tracks in her 20 starts and returns to Gulfstream for just the second time since winning her career debut in April 2015 for previous trainer Chad Brown.

"She's very professional and handles everything in stride. I'd like to have a barn full of them, that's for sure," Maker said. "She's run well at a mile and eighth in the past and I have no reason to think she won't again. I think if she can get a stalking position I think that's more favorable for her. You can place her wherever you need her."

Completing the field are Beauly, Flipcup, Dream Awhile, and Elysea's World.