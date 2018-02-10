NYRA to Host Three-Track Cross Country Pick 4

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will host a Cross Country Pick 4, featuring races from Aqueduct Racetrack, Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park Feb. 10.

The Pick 4 sequence will start with the 34th running of the $150,000 Jimmy Winkfield, carded as race 8 at Aqueduct with a scheduled post time of 4:35 p.m. EST. It will be followed by race 10 at Gulfstream (4:43 p.m.), the Grade 3 Suwannee River, and Race 11 at Gulfstream (5:16 p.m.), an allowance optional claiming race. The final leg of the Cross Country Pick 4 will be the Grade 2 San Vincente from Santa Anita (5:30 p.m.).

Playing the Cross Country Pick 4 through NYRA Bets, customers will receive a 10 percent winners bonus, capped at $100.

The minimum bet for the multi-track, multi-race wager is 50 cents. Wagering on the Cross Country Pick 4 is also available ontrack, on ADW platforms, and at simulcast facilities across the country.

