Tickets for Breeders' Cup to go on Sale June 7

The Breeders' Cup, one of horse racing's most prestigious international events, announced that tickets for the 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships, which will return to iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on November 2 and 3, will go on sale to the public June 7.

Fans are encouraged to sign up now at www.BreedersCup.com/2018 for special pre-sale access as demand for tickets to the World Championships, last held at Churchill Downs in 2011, is expected to be high. By signing up fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before they are available to the general public and will also receive more detailed ticketing information, including pricing and seating availability, as it is released.

Combining the sport's best two days of racing with world-class dining, entertainment, and hospitality, the 35th running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships will be held at Churchill Downs for the 9th time, solidifying the venue as one of the most popular host sites for the global horse racing event. Among the world's most recognized tracks, Churchill Downs has hosted some of the largest crowds in Breeders' Cup history, including a record-breaking two-day attendance figure of 114,353 and two-day handle record of $173,857,697 in 2010 when superstar Zenyatta lost by a head to Blame in an unforgettable Breeders' Cup Classic.

The 35th Breeders' Cup World Championships will be held on Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3, and televised live by NBC Sports Group. More information on the 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships, including pricing and seating options, will be announced in the coming months.

About Breeders' Cup

The Breeders' Cup administers the Breeders' Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing's year-end Championships. The Breeders' Cup also administers the Breeders' Cup Challenge qualifying series, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races. The 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships, consisting of 14 races (13 Grade 1 events) with purses and awards totaling more than $30 million, will be held November 2-3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., and will be televised live by the NBC Sports Group. Breeders' Cup press releases appear on the Breeders' Cup website, www.breederscup.com. You can also follow the Breeders' Cup on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, the world's most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America's greatest race, the Kentucky Derby, continuously since 1875. Located in Louisville, the flagship racetrack of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) offers year-round simulcast wagering at the historic track. Churchill Downs will conduct the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve on May 5, 2018. The track's 2017 Fall Meet is scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 26. An eight-time host to the Breeders' Cup World Championships, Churchill Downs will again be the site of that event on Nov. 2-3, 2018. Information is available at www.ChurchillDowns.com.

