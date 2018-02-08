Glamorous Approach Tops Goffs February Sale

Glamorous Approach (IRE), a dual stakes-winning daughter of New Approach (IRE) from Jim Bolger's Glebe House Stables provided the highlight of the third and final day of Goffs February sale when the mare was purchased by Ballylinch Stud for €280,000 (US$ 345,322).

The 5-year-old sale-topper (Hip 578), who was also placed twice at the group 3 level last year and has won or placed in 12 of 23 career starts, descends from the female family of European champion and sire Teofilo (IRE) and Canadian champion Victorian Queen.

Goffs reported that of 508 head offered, 333 were sold for €4,800,000 ($5,919,810), down 7% from the €5,145,000 figure a year ago when 395 horses were sold from 619 offered. This year's average of €14,414 ($17,777) represented an 11% gain over the €13,026 average in 2017 and the median rose 18% to €6,500 ($8,016) from €5,500.

During the Feb. 7 weanling session the only Dark Angel (IRE) foal in the sale took top billing as a colt (Hip 397) by the Yeomanstown Stud star out of stakes winner Mary Boleyn was knocked down to C and S Bloodstock for €140,000 ($172,661) from The Premier Consignment.

"Of course this year's catalog was smaller by over 120 lots when compared to last year as we focused on relative quality so it was unlikely we were going to match the 2017 turnover," said Goffs chief executive Henry Beeby. "However all the other figures show growth so we have started the year as we finished 2017 with great positivity, and have much to look forward to in the coming months.

"Over half the sale focuses on weanlings and they enjoyed a vibrant trade with strong competition from a huge group of pinhookers who turned out in force to continue the trends witnessed at our market leading November foal sale," Beeby continued. "That was especially evident at the top of the market with four six-figure weanlings this year and a number of fierce bidding duels for several of the most desirable lots. Today's breeding stock session has not matched last year in some respects but such is the nature of mixed sales as there are times when a particular dispersal benefits a sale and boosts figures. However when such one-offs are not cataloged it is does not necessarily mean trade is lacking but rather that it reflects the lots on offer."