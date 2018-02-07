Daisy, Blonde Bomber Top Suncoast Stakes

Fox Hill Farms' Daisy, winner of the Tempted Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack in November, will make her 3-year-old debut in the $150,000 Suncoast Stakes Feb. 10 at Tampa Bay Downs.

The one-mile, 40-yard Suncoast is a Road to the Kentucky Oaks points race and awards points on a 10-4-2-1 scale to the first four finishers toward a spot in the starting gate for the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) May 4.

After breaking her maiden by eight lengths at Parx Racing, the John Servis-trained Blame filly stepped up in the one-mile Tempted, where she led gate to wire to score by 4 3/4 lengths. Daisy came back a month later in the Dec. 4 Demoiselle Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct to finish fifth behind Wonder Gadot after leading for most of the way in the 1 1/8-mile test.

BLOODHORSE STAFF: Daisy Draws Clear in Tempted

Daisy is the highweight (122 pounds) as she's scheduled to face seven rivals in Saturday's Suncoast, including stakes winner Blonde Bomber, who ran third in the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). Arindel's homebred daughter of Fort Larned debuted in May of 2017 and finally broke through in her fifth try, a six-furlong maiden special weight at Gulfstream Park in September. Later that month, the filly then took the one-mile (off-the-turf) Our Dear Peggy Stakes at Gulfstream by 7 1/4 lengths after pressing the pace early.

Blonde Bomber, trained by Stanley Gold, closed out her juvenile season in the Juvenile Fillies Nov. 4, rallying from 13th to finish 3 1/4 lengths behind Caledonia Road in third. She opened 2018 with a lackluster fourth in the Silverbulletday Stakes Jan. 13 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Also entered in the Suncoast is recent Tampa Bay allowance winner Belles Orb, who won a Jan. 10 seven-furlong allowance event by a neck and figures to enjoy the added distance.

Impressive maiden winners So Refined and C. S. Incharge loom as threats as well. So Refined, a Tapizar filly, won a maiden race at the Suncoast distance at Tampa Jan. 12 by 3 1/2 lengths. While C. S. Incharge, a daughter of Take Charge Indy, took a 1 1/16-mile maiden gate to wire at Gulfstream by 3 1/2 lengths Jan. 3.