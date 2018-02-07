European Champion Aljabr Dies at 22

Aljabr, the 1998 Cartier champion 2-year-old colt, died Feb. 6 at Shadwell Farm near Lexington of a heart attack. The 22-year-old Kentucky-bred had been a pensioner at the farm since 2013.

Bred, foaled, and raised at Shadwell, Aljabr was a striking gray son of Storm Cat out of Sierra Madre, a group 1-winning 2-year-old in France.

Aljabr proved to be an outstanding juvenile himself, undefeated in three starts that season. Raced by Godolphin and trained by Saeed bin Suroor, Aljabr broke his maiden at Sandown, won the Lanson Champagne Vintage Stakes (G3) at Goodwood, and then scored a wire-to-wire victory in the prestigious Prix de la Salamandre (G1) at Longchamp. On the strength of that performance, he was named Cartier champion 2-year-old colt.

At 3, Aljabr set a course record winning the Champagne Lanson Sussex Stakes (G1) and placed in the St. James's Palace Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot. Winner of the Juddmonte Lockinge Stakes (G1) at 4, Aljabr retired with five wins and a second from nine starts and earnings of $593,796.

"Aljabr will be remembered for his championship juvenile season, but he was a group 1 winner at 3 and 4 as well," said Shadwell vice president Rick Nichols. "His victory in the Sussex Stakes was historic, he set a course record in top company in a 160-year-old stakes race."

Aljabr retired to stud at Shadwell in 2001 and relocated to Ascot Stud in Ontario Canada for the 2009 breeding season. From 11 crops, he sired 202 foals and 91 winners. Included among his 10 stakes winners and 17 stakes horses, was 2008 Canadian Classic-winning filly Northern Kraze.

He will be buried at Shadwell.