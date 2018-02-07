Uncle Lino's First Foal is a PA-bred Filly

Uncle Lino , a stakes-winning, grade 1-placed, track-record setter by Uncle Mo , sired his first reported foal Feb. 7, when a filly was born at the Pennsylvania Division of Northview Stallion Station, near Peach Bottom, Pa.

Bred by Daniel W. McConnell Sr., a longtime client of Northview, the bay filly is out of Lucky Notion, an allowance-level winner with career earnings of $117,464, by Northview stallion Great Notion . This is the mare's fifth foal—she has had three foals to race, all winners, including stakes winner Prince Lucky. McConnell purchased a share in Uncle Lino when he first retired to stud.

"This filly possesses good balance and correctness like her sire," said Paul O'Loughlin, bloodstock manager for Northview Stallion Station.

Uncle Lino retired with a record of 2-2-2 from eight starts for earnings of $316,160. At 3, he set a track record winning the California Chrome Stakes in 2016 at Los Alamitos, completing the 1 1/16-mile distance in 1:40.82. He finished second earlier that year to Mor Spirit in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3), and was third in the grade 1 Santa Anita Derby to Exaggerator and Mor Spirit.

Uncle Lino is out of the Orientate mare Haysee, a full sister to 2008 Alabama Stakes (G1) winner Lady Joanne and half sister to 2011 Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Shackleford , the third-leading second-crop sire in 2017.

Uncle Lino will stand his second season in 2018 for a fee of $4,000 live foal at Northview PA.