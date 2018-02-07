Kentucky State Vet Provides Turfway EHV-1 Update

The Kentucky Office of State Veterinarian on the evening of Feb. 6 provided an update on the quarantine in place at Turfway Park because of equine herpesvirus-1.

The report states as follows:

Testing of samples collected Feb. 5 on the 26 horses housed in the quarantined barn have been reported by the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the results of this initial assessment of the barn's population did identify two additional positive horses. These results bring the cumulative total to three positive horses in two separate stables housed in the affected barn have tested positive, with the remaining 24 having tested negative.

One of the horses identified as positive today is a 4-year-old filly who was positive on both nasal swab and in the whole blood buffy coat; the second positive, a 2014 gelding, was positive only on the nasal swab. Arrangements are underway for these two horses, along with a non-Thoroughbred pony in the barn to be removed from the backside and into isolation off the grounds.

As of Feb. 6, Turfway Park is under quarantine for EHV-1. Three horses, under the care of two different trainers, have been found positive by PCR testing (two were found to be positive on blood and nasal swab, with the third being nasal swab positive, blood negative.)

The quarantined barn has 24-hour guarded security with entry into the barn restricted to essential personnel only and biosecurity levels are implemented at alert status. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will continue to have personnel on the grounds working with track management, horsemen, veterinarians, and racing officials which all have the common goal of maintaining a safe and healthy racing environment for our horsemen at Turfway Park.

Horsemen currently stabled at Turfway who might be traveling to other destinations are encouraged to check and confirm their horses comply with all entry requirements.