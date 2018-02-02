573 Cataloged for Ocala Breeders' Sales March Sale

A total of 573 juveniles have been cataloged for the Ocala Breeders' Sales' 2018 March sale of 2-year-olds in training set for March 13-14, with sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. The catalog is now available via the OBS website at obssales.com.

The online catalog's main page contains a link to a sortable master index providing searchable pedigree and consignor information as well as access to pedigree updates occurring since the catalog was printed. The sortable master index has been updated with advanced search and filter capability and to allow shortlist creation. A link to instructions for using the new features can be found in the index header and a step by step tutorial is available in the index as well.

Hips 1-286 sell Tuesday, March 13, and Hips 287-573 will go through the ring Wednesday. The Under Tack Show will span three days, beginning Thursday, March 8 with Hips 1-191. Hips 192-382 will breeze Friday, March 9, and Hips 383-573 will go Saturday, March 10. All three sessions will begin at 8 a.m. The Under Tack Show and sale will be streamed live via the OBS website as well as the DRF and Blood-Horse websites.

The iPad version of the catalog can be accessed via the equineline Sales Catalog App. The App allows users to download and view the catalog, receive updates and results, record notes and also provides innovative search, sort and rating capability. For more information and downloads go to: http://www.equineline.com/SalesCatalogApp/

The OBS March sale has produced six champions, 29 millionaires, and six winners of seven Breeders' Cup races. Since the beginning of 2016, OBS March graduates have won or placed in 382 stakes races, including 148 graded events.

Speedway Stable's Collected went over the $1 million mark in earnings with a wire-to-wire win in Del Mar's $1,000,000 Pacific Classic (G1) over champion Arrogate . It was the fifth graded stakes win for the son of City Zip, who has earned $2,966,500 in the care of trainer Bob Baffert. Consigned by SGV Thoroughbreds (Steven Venosa), agent, to the 2015 OBS March sale, he was purchased for $170,000 by Speedway Stable after breezing an Under Tack eighth in :10 2/5.

Wong Chi Tat's Forever Young captured the Singapore Guineas (G1) in front-running style in May and returned in August to take the Chairman's Trophy (G2). The colt by Run Away and Hide , trained by Kuah Cheng Tee, has earned over half a million dollars. He was consigned by Whitman Sales, agent, to the 2016 OBS March sale, where he sped a quarter in :21 flat at the Under Tack show.

Loooch Racing Stables, Glenn K. Ellis, and Imaginary Stables' War Story topped the $1 million mark in 2017 with his victory in Belmont's Brooklyn Invitational Stakes (G2) in June. The 6-year-old gelding by Northern Afleet , trained by Jorge Navarro, has earned $2,234,305 to date. Consigned by de Meric Sales, agent, to the 2014 OBS March sale, he worked an eighth in :10 4/5 at the Under Tack show.

Reddam Racing's Irap was a multiple graded stakes winner in 2017, with victories in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2), Indiana Derby (G3), and the Ohio Derby (G3). Consigned by Bobby Dodd, agent, to the 2016 OBS March sale, he breezed an Under Tack eighth in :10 1/5 before he was purchased by Dennis O'Neill for $300,000. Trained by Doug O'Neill, he earned $1,672,600 before he succumbed to laminitis.

The class of 2017 is off and running with half a dozen graded winners to date, headed by March sale catalog cover boy Instilled Regard. OXO Equine's 3-year-old colt by Arch, trained by Jerry Hollendorfer, got the new year off to a good start with a 3 3/4-length victory in the Lecomte Stakes (G3) at Fair Grounds. Now 5-2-2-1 with $228,000 in earnings, he was consigned by Tom McCrocklin, agent, to the 2017 OBS March Sale, where he sped an Under Tack quarter in :20 4/5 before being purchased by OXO Equine for $1,050,000.

Last year's sale has also produced Twin Creeks Racing Stables' Pure Silver, winner of the Saratoga's Adirondack (G2), Woodford Racing's Belmont Futurity (G3) winner Engage, and William H. Lawrence's Analyze It, two for two and the victor in Del Mar's Cecil B. DeMille (G3).

Current information about OBS sales, consignors, and graduates is now also available via social media sites Facebook and Twitter. A link on the homepage directs users to either site.

Sales results will be available on the OBS website, updated hourly during each session of the March sale. In addition, the latest news regarding OBS graduates, sales schedules, nominations, credit requests, travel information and other news relevant to OBS consignors and customers is also available. E-mail should be addressed to obs@obssales.com.

