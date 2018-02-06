Delta Downs Issues Ban on Turfway Park Horses

Due to recent positive tests for equine herpesvirus 1 at Turfway Park in Kentucky, Delta Downs has issued a temporary ban on horses stabled at that racetrack from entering its stable area.

Delta officials said the action is being taken to ensure the health and safety of the Delta Downs horse population and will serve the best interest of local horsemen.

The office of the Kentucky State Veterinarian confirmed Feb. 2 a neurologic case of EHV-1 wild strain at Turfway. The horse affected was euthanized after neurologic symptoms progressed.

One barn at Turfway Park was quarantined while the Kentucky State Veterinarian's office conducts an investigation.