TOC Holding Free Tax Seminar Feb. 10

Thoroughbred Owners of California will present its first ever live streamed tax seminar Feb. 10.

Participants will be able to join the seminar from anywhere via live streaming on their computer, smart phone, or other wi-fi enabled device. Or they may simply call in using a telephone conference call number. Topics to be covered include tax treatment for horse acquisitions and sales, tax deductions for horse owners, the IRS "hobby loss" provision, depreciation, capital gains, and more. The live seminar will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT.

According to Terry Lovingier, chairman of TOC's Owner Relations Committee, the new format is intended to facilitate better connectivity and interaction between TOC and horse owners throughout California.

"By using the latest technology, we are now able to better connect with our members while allowing two-way interaction," said Lovingier. "This introductory seminar is aimed at helping horse owners gain a working knowledge of the rules of both federal and state taxation as they apply to the horse business. We plan to roll out a series of live streamed seminars over the next few months—representing a major upgrade to our seminar program and allowing more of our members to participate."

Saturday's one-hour seminar will feature a panel of experts including Jen Shah, CPA, director of tax services for Dean Dorton Allen Ford; and Richard Craigo, equine law attorney and certified taxation specialist. The seminar will be moderated by David Duggan, new general manager and vice president of Golden Gate Fields.

Participants also have the option of attending in person at Golden Gate Fields (Bayview Lounge), where there will be a bonus post-event question and answer with Maureen Richardson, CFP, a certified financial planner and horse owner from San Ramon, Calif.

To register, visit www.toconline.com/events. TOC is the official organization serving new, veteran, and future Thoroughbred owners in the state. It represents, advances, and protects owners' interests and rights in legislative, administrative and business matters.