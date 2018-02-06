Audible Joins Individual Betting Interests in KDFW

Fast rising stars McKinzie (#13), Audible (#1) and Mask (#12) join reigning 2-year-old champion Good Magic (#10) and the accomplished Bolt d'Oro (#3) atop the roster of individual betting interests in this weekend's second pool of Churchill Downs' 2018 Kentucky Derby Future Wager ("KDFW"), but the mutuel field (#24), or "all others", remains the likely wagering favorite for the pool that begins its three-day run Feb. 9.

Churchill Downs odds maker Mike Battaglia has installed "all others" as the 7-2 choice in his morning line for the upcoming pool. Wagering in KDFW Pool 2 will open at noon (all times EST) on Friday at Churchill Downs and racetracks and satellite wagering centers across North America and online at TwinSpires.com and other wagering platforms. Wagering will conclude Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

The Kentucky Derby Future Wager enables fans to bet on possible contenders for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) at Churchill Downs well in advance of the May 5 running of America's greatest race. Odds on horses in the four KDFW pools could be more attractive than those available on the day of the race. Each wagering pool features 24 vetting interests that consist of 23 individual horses and the "All Others" interest, which includes all 3-year-old Thoroughbreds other than the pool's individual horses.

The wager is $2 minimum bet and is a win wager only. Pari-mutuel payouts on winning tickets on Kentucky Derby Day will be determined by the final odds in each respective pool. Each pool also includes a minimum $2 exacta wager that requires bettors to correctly choose the top two Derby finishers in the exact order of finish. The exacta is also a $2 minimum bet, with exacta boxes available in $1 increments.

The second Kentucky Derby Futures Pool of 2018 is topped by Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman's unbeaten McKinzie, one of three Pool 2 hopes under the care of Hall of Famer and four-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert. The son of Street Sense is the 8-1 individual choice after three wins that include a triumph via disqualification in the Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity (G1).

Just behind McKinzie at 10-1 are e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables LLC's Good Magic, the Eclipse Award champion 2-year-old male of 2017 following his victory in the $2 million Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) at Del Mar for trainer Chad Brown, and Ruis Racing LLC's Bolt d'Oro, third as the beaten favorite in the Breeders' Cup event and a winner of three of four career starts for trainer Mick Ruis.

A pair of fast-rising stars is next at 12-1 in Audible, an impressive 5 1/2-length winner of last week's Holy Bull Stakes (G2) for trainer Todd Pletcher, and the Brown-trained Mask, unbeaten winner of Gulfstream's Mucho Macho Man..

The entire roster of wagering interests in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 2: Audible (#1, 12-1), Avery Island (#2, 20-1), Bolt d'Oro (#3, 10-1), Catholic Boy (#4, 20-1), Combatant(#5, 50-1), Copper Bullet (#6, 50-1), Enticed (#7, 30-1), Firenze Fire (#8, 30-1), Free Drop Billy (#9, 20-1), Good Magic (#10, 10-1), Instilled Regard (#11, 30-1), Mask (#12, 12-1), McKinzie (#13, 8-1), Mendelssohn (#14, 30-1), Montauk (#15, 20-1), Mourinho (#16, 12-1), Principe Guilherme (#17, 30-1), Retirement Fund (#18, 30-1), Solomini (#19, 20-1), Sporting Chance (#20, 50-1), Strike Power (#21, 20-1), Tiz Mischief (#22, 30-1), Untamed Domain (#23, 30-1) and "All Others" (#24, 7-2).

The list of Pool 2 betting interests features seven horses that were not a part of November's opening pool: Audible, Catholic Boy, Combatant, Instilled Regard, Mourinho, Retirement Fund, and Strike Power.

There are no scratches or refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the three-day run of Pool 2 that a wagering interest has suffered an injury or other circumstance that would prevent that horse from competing in the Kentucky Derby, wagering on that interest will be immediately suspended.

Real-time odds and other information on the Kentucky Derby Future Wager, including free past performance information from Brisnet, is available at the official Kentucky Derby event web site at www.kentuckyderby.com.

The opening Kentucky Derby Future Wager pool of 2018 was conducted Nov. 23-26. Pool 3 is set for March 9-11 and the year's fourth and final pool will run from April 6-8. The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager pool will coincide with KDFW Pool 3 during its March 9-11 run.