First Foal by Peace and Justice a Filly

Peace and Justice , a three-time winning miler and son of top international sire War Front , had his first foal Feb. 4. The filly was born at Northview Stallion Station's PA Division in Peach Bottom, Pa.

The filly is out of the winning mare Movie Starlet (Flatter—Jim's Prospect, by St Averil), who was purchased for $255,000 at the 2014 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale.

Movie Starlet is out of a stakes winner who is a half sister to Miss Charm City, a stakes winner who won the Maryland Million Lassie Stakes and the Gin Talking Stakes.

"She needs a good name," said Steven W. Young, owner of the filly's sire Peace and Justice. "She's his first foal, she's a PA-bred, she's a Philly filly, and she was born during the Super Bowl."

Fans are encouraged to submit suggested names via the stallion's website www.peaceandjusticepa.com by March 1, at which time one name will be selected. The chosen name will be announced on the website, as well as the stallion's Facebook page.

"We're excited to see Peace and Justice's first foal hit the ground," Young said. "We believe Peace and Justice has every chance to become the next great Pennsylvania stallion. We've supported him with a strong group of mares and will continue to do so. Plus, we're extending the huge bonus opportunity to breeders."

A bonus payment of $250,000 shall be paid to the breeder of the first offspring of Peace and Justice to win a non-restricted stakes race during the period commencing Jan. 1, 2020 and ending Dec. 31, 2021. To be eligible for the bonus, the horse must be produced from one of the first 80 mares bred to the stallion in 2018, must be declared the official winner of the non-restricted stakes race, and not be subsequently disqualified as the winner of the race.

Peace and Justice stands for $3,500 at Northview Stallion Station's PA Division.