ABR Launches 'Grand Slam Giveaway'

America's Best Racing (ABR) announced Feb. 5 the launch of its "Grand Slam Giveaway," a contest in which the winner and a guest will receive two premium tickets to each of horse racing's biggest events of 2018. The lucky winner and guest will be able to attend the three Triple Crown races and the Breeders' Cup World Championships, featuring the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1), which was conquered by 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, and experience the Grand Slam of horse racing like never before.

The contest officially opens Feb. 5, and entries will be accepted until noon ET on March 26, when the winner will be selected. Grand Slam Giveaway hopefuls can enter to win at americasbestracing.net/GrandSlamGiveaway. An additional entry to the contest can be earned through the contest page by tweeting, "I've entered the #GrandSlamGiveaway from @ABRLive and so should you!"

"Who wouldn't want to attend our sport's four biggest events all in the same calendar year and witness the thrills and excitement of the Grand Slam experience?" asked Stephen Panus, president of TJC Media Ventures. "We're excited to be able to offer fans and soon-to-be fans across the country the opportunity to experience firsthand the American Pharoah Grand Slam journey."

In addition to tickets to each of the races, ABR's official hat designer, Christine A. Moore, will outfit the winner and their guest with an elegant hat for the races chosen from either the 2017 or 2018 ABR Signature Collection. The winner will also have an opportunity to visit Christine A. Moore Millinery in New York City during Belmont Stakes week for a behind-the-scenes look at the process of hat making.

Through contests such as the Grand Slam Giveaway, content featured on americasbestracing.net, and engagement via products like its Stay Lucky app, ABR continues in its mission to increase the profile and visibility of North America's best Thoroughbred racing events, with a primary focus on the sport's lifestyle and competition.