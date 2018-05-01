Rhino Forms Sales Alliance With Equine Equipment

Rhino announced today that it has formed a sales alliance with Equine Equipment.

Equine Equipment offers dedicated discounts on equipment for horse owners and horse ranches, covering The United States of America & Canada. The company works with major manufacturers of mowers, tractors and other commercial equipment through existing dealerships and offers price advantages to active participants in the horse world and equine facilities.

"We're very pleased to be on Equine Equipment's roster of manufacturers," said Rhino Product Marketing Manager Warren Evans. "The Rhino family of gear is a great fit for equine ranchers and horse owners seeking to maintain their property. It's exciting for us to be part of this service to the equine community."

Under the new agreement, Rhino(r) will offer its line of equipment through the Equine Equipment program with pricing discounts up to 25% off its Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price.

Equine Equipment Founder, Steve Andersen said, "Having Rhino(r) products to offer equine facilities and horse ranchers enhances the Equine Equipment program and its commitment to support the equine industry."

Equine Equipment was founded in 2010 to offer the equine world choices with an easy-to-use program for all breeds and disciplines. They have a mission to deliver a direct and tangible benefit to the equine world.

