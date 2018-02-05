Ready's Image Moved to Indiana

Ready's Image , winner of the Sanford Stakes (G2) at 2, will stand at Midwest Equine and Veterinary Hospital near Trafalgar, Ind., for the 2018 breeding season.

The speedy son of perennial leading sire More Than Ready is out of Clever Phrase, by Clever Trick. Ready's Image is the sire of multiple graded stakes turf winner I'm Already Sexy and nine-time black-type-winning millionaire Rivers Run Deep.

"Ready's Image is the ideal horse for Indiana," said trainer/breeder Mike Lauer. "His offspring run both short and long on the dirt and turf. He is very capable of throwing consistent top-notch horses, and will be the only stallion presently standing in Indiana that has sired a millionaire.

"With his impressive physical and high win rate of 70% winners from starters, Ready's Image will provide Indiana breeders with a great option for the 2018 breeding season. We will be breeding to him."

Ready's Image retired to stud at Walmac Farm in 2009 and shuttled to Australia for four seasons. He was transfered to Calumet Farm in 2015. He has sired six black-type winners and 12 black-type placers to date. Besides I'm Already Sexy, he has sired Australian group 3 winner Shazee Lee.

The stallion will stand for a fee of $2,000, live foal stands and nurses, with discounts for multiple mare packages and quality mares.