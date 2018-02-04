Dylan Davis Wins Five Races at Aqueduct

It was a super Sunday for jockey Dylan Davis, who rode five winners from eight mounts on the Feb. 4 card at Aqueduct Racetrack.



Davis notched his first five-win day on the New York Racing Association circuit, and started off the day by piloting Sara Street ($8.60) to victory in the first race. In the third, Davis led favorite Lutheran Rags ($4) to a one-length score and added victories aboard Simona ($4.50) in the fifth, Flash Trading ($9.40) in the eighth, and Casigordo ($21.80) in a thrilling finish at the wire over Ransom Note in the finale.



It was the second five-win day for the 23-year-old native of Manhasset, N.Y., who first accomplished the feat at Indiana Grand in 2013.

"I just played it race by race and everything was falling into place," Davis said. "I just have to say thanks to the owners, trainers, and the horses, of course, getting it done. (I) just (try) to ride my best race every day and it worked out today. It's been a fantastic meet and that's just due to working hard every day. My agent, Mike Migliore, and me work hard and we deserve this."

Davis has 18 wins for the current Aqueduct meet, and moved up to the second spot behind leader Manny Franco's 21. Davis recorded his first graded stakes win aboard Great Stuff in the Toboggan (G3) at Aqueduct Jan. 27.