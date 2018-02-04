Holy Helena Back to Winner’s Circle at Gulfstream

Trying turf for the first time, Stronach Stables homebred Holy Helena found her way back to the winner's circle Feb. 4 at Gulfstream Park.

The 2017 Queen's Plate Stakes winner and Sovereign Award finalist won a $53,000 optional-claiming allowance race going one mile Sunday. It was the first win for the Jimmy Jerkens-trained 4-year-old filly since the Queen's Plate, which topped a three-race win streak following her victory in the Woodbine Oaks Presented by Budweiser.

"There were a lot of questions marks, that's for sure, but she was doing good and we just wanted to get her going somewhere," Jerkens said. "She's not eligible for a whole lot. We thought it was a good time to try the turf to get a race into her and see if she liked it.

"Who knows, we might try something later on, but it also sets her up nicely if we want to run her back on the dirt."

Under Jose Ortiz, Holy Helena stalked the pace from third as Kylla Instinct took the field through fractions of :25.52, :49.82, and 1:13.68 for six furlongs. Holy Helena was moved wide around Shaan in the stretch and then began to chip away at the advantage of that rival and Kylla Instinct. In the final strides, Holy Helena just got up by a neck over Kylla Instinct to secure the win. Shaan was a head back in third. The final time was 1:38.05 over the firm turf.

After the Queen's Plate, the daughter of Ghostzapper finished a tired eighth in the Alabama Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course and then finished second, 3 1/4 lengths behind Tiz a Slam, in the Ontario Derby (G3) over the Woodbine all-weather track in October. With her win Sunday, she improved her earnings to $798,193 and has a record of four wins and two seconds from seven career starts.

Holy Helena is a Sovereign Award finalist for Canadian champion 3-year-old filly of 2017. The Sovereign Awards are April 19 at Woodbine.

Bred by her owner in Ontario, the filly is out of the winning Holy Bull mare Holy Grace and is a half sister to grade 2 winner Holy Boss .