Itsinthepost Takes San Marcos by a Whisker

The official margin was a nose, but for those watching the finish of the $200,000 San Marcos Stakes (G2T) Feb. 3 at Santa Anita Park, it could have been a whisker.

Was the winner Itsinthepost, digging down on the inside after gliding to the front around the turn, or was it Hayabusa One, closing on the outside with a tremendous run?

Even trainer Jeff Mullins wasn't sure.

"I never win these, so I was hoping maybe it was my turn," Mullins said, and indeed it was, as Itsinthepost claimed his second consecutive graded stakes score for the trainer and Red Baron's Barn in as many starts this year.

Coming off a 1 1/4-length win in the Jan. 6 San Gabriel Stakes (G2T), 4-5 favorite Itsinthepost hit the front with a quarter-mile to run in the 1 1/4-mile San Marcos after tracking off fractions of :23.22, :45.96, and 1:09.46 set by Mr. Roary, then somehow repelled the late challenge of longshot Hayabusa One.

"I knew they were going fast in front of me, but I wasn't worried about any of those horses," jockey Tyler Baze said. "My horse doesn't have a tremendous turn of foot. He did in that one race (Oct. 1 in the grade 2 John Henry Turf Classic), but maybe that's because I was bottled up so long in that race."

The 6-year-old French-bred American Post (GB) gelding finished the distance on firm turf in 1:58.24, and returned $3.80, $3, and $2.40.

Itsinthepost has now won six of 15 starts over the Santa Anita lawn for an overall record of 8-7-5 from 32 starts. With the winner's share of $120,000, he boosted his earnings to $975,712. He was bred by Julien Leaunes out of the Mozart (IRE) mare Sakkara Star (IRE).

"This horse shows up every single time," Baze said. "The guys at the barn have done an unbelievable job with him. Jeffrey Jr. (Mullins' son) has been working with him hard. Rudy, his groom, has done a great job and Alejandro Molina, the gallop boy, we all love this horse so much. He's a big part of our barn. He's a really special horse. He's going to get a bag full of apples in the morning, that's for sure."

The Peter Miller-trained Hayabusa One, fresh off a second-condition allowance optional claiming win over the course going 1 1/8 miles, was off at 14-1 and paid $9.00 and $4.80. Editore checked in third, 2 1/2 lengths back of Hayabusa One, and paid $4.40 to show at odds of 17-1. The order of finish was completed by Free Rose, Mr. Roary, Flamboyant, and Isotherm.

"He ran good," Mullins said of the winner. "It was probably a little quick back for him, so we'll give him a little time now (before his next race). He gives his best every time. He's a warrior."