Forever Unbridled Posts First Breeze of 2018

Charles Fipke's homebred Forever Unbridled recorded her first serious move since earning the Eclipse Award for champion older dirt female when she turned in a half-mile breeze Feb. 3 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

The 6-year-old daughter of Unbridled's Song covered four furlongs in an easy :49 2/5 according to trainer Dallas Stewart's watch.

"She worked great," Stewart said, adding that the big mare remains under consideration for a possible start against males in the $10 Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) March 31 at Meydan.

Forever Unbridled's championship campaign consisted of three starts, all of which were victories. Prior to her victory in the Nov. 3 Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1), she captured the Personal Ensign Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course last August after opening her year with a win in the Fleur de Lis Handicap (G2) at Churchill Downs in June.

Top-level success is something Forever Unbridled has enjoyed for the past couple seasons. In 2016, the bay mare won three of six starts including victories in the Apple Blossom Handicap (G1) and Beldame Stakes (G1). She also finished a game third in that year's memorable Breeders' Cup Distaff which featured champion Beholder handing fellow champion Songbird her first career defeat.

Out of 2006 Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Lemons Forever, Forever Unbridled has won eight of 17 starts with $3,186,880 in earnings.