Dream Tree Sets Off on 2018 Campaign in Las Virgenes

It's only early February and Bob Baffert already has an undefeated 3-year-old in each division, with aspirations for early May.

Ho hum.

While McKinzie is heading the Baffert contingent for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) and began his sophomore season with an easy score in the Sham Stakes (G3), Phoenix Thoroughbreds' Dream Tree may be at the top of the list for the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1).

The Uncle Mo filly will make her 2018 debut Feb. 4 in the $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Although each of her first two victories were by a nose, Dream Tree put out a visually impressive performance last time out Dec. 9 in the Starlet Stakes (G1) at Los Alamitos Race Course. The Starlet only had a four-filly field, but Dream Tree settled behind early leader Yesterday's News and powered away in the stretch to win by 3 1/4 lengths, geared down late.

She was also flattered in the Jan. 7 Santa Ynez Stakes (G2), when Midnight Bisou—the horse Dream Tree defeated by a nose in her first two starts—routed a quality field by 4 1/2 lengths.

"The first time I think I ran her, it was in blinkers, then we took the blinkers off and she liked it a little bit better," Baffert said of Dream Tree's score in the Nov. 18 Desi Arnaz Stakes at Del Mar. "Then we ran her long and she relaxed behind horses, so the quality is there. She has a lot of quality and it's a good spot.

"We don't know if she's a Kentucky Oaks-type yet, but we know she's fast. That other filly in there is pretty tough, too."

The filly the Hall of Fame trainer referenced is Arnold Zetcher's Thirteen Squared, Baffert's second entry in the six-filly field who has taken a significantly different path to get to the one-mile Las Virgenes.

A homebred daughter of Liaison , Thirteen Squared didn't have much success in her first three starts sprinting—she finished a combined 33 1/2 lengths behind the winners—but got it together in her last start Dec. 7 at Los Alamitos. In her first start around two turns, Thirteen Squared shot out to a clear lead and continued to pull away in the stretch to win by 6 3/4 lengths at odds of 10-1.

"She was running short and we thought she was better than that," Baffert said. "Then, once we stretched her out, it was clear that's what she wants to do."

Santa Ynez runner up Steph Being Steph, stakes-placed She's No Drama, fourth-place Starlet finisher Exuberance, and maiden winner Holy Diver, complete the field.