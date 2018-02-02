High Winds Force Laurel Park to Cancel Six Races

High winds forced the Maryland Jockey Club to cancel the final six races of Friday's card at Laurel Park.

Management made the decision to cancel prior to the fourth race, which marked the start of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 sequence. The popular multi-race wager will have a jackpot carryover of $2,045 for Feb. 3.

"We have a cold front moving through that saw our temperatures drop from 60 degrees to 14 degrees with the wind chill," said MJC president and general manager Sal Sinatra. "We felt it was in the best interests of our horses and horsemen to cancel our remaining races."

Laurel returns with a nine-race program Saturday, Feb. 3. First-race post time is 12:30 p.m., and the Rainbow 6 will begin in Race 4 (2 p.m.).