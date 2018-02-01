Stewart Mulling Options for Seeking the Soul

A trip to Meydan Racecourse for the $10 million Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) in March is on the table for grade 1 winner Seeking the Soul, following his fifth-place run in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park Jan. 27.

Trainer Dallas Stewart said Feb. 1 he was pleased with the effort from the son of Perfect Soul last weekend and would consider the overseas venture as long as the bay horse continues to progress. Prior to his run in the Pegasus World Cup—which was won by reigning Horse of the Year Gun Runner —Seeking the Soul captured the Clark Handicap presented by Norton Healthcare (G1) at Churchill Downs in November.

"He looks good and we're really happy with him," Stewart said. "It was a very tough race, a lot of champions in there. We'll figure out where we'll plot our next course and go from there. We'll look at Dubai; we could possibly look that way."

Stewart also went on to discuss 2017 champion older dirt female Forever Unbridled, winner of last year's Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) at Del Mar. Stewart said the daughter of Unbridled's Song could return to the work tab at some point in the near future and is also under consideration for a trip to Dubai. The 6-year-old mare has not breezed since Dec. 11, when she went a half-mile in :50 2/5.

"(She is) training well so we'll probably have plans to work her pretty soon," Stewart said. "We'll try to get a game plan of where we'll come with her. She's nominated to the Dubai (World) Cup and there are a lot of options on the table. We'll figure it out as we go."

Both Seeking the Soul and Forever Unbridled are owned and bred by Charles Fipke.

